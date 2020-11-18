Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of L stock opened at C$65.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1-year low of C$59.01 and a 1-year high of C$77.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion and a PE ratio of 23.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

