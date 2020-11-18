Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Perspecta Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perspecta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Perspecta’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PRSP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $22.87 on Monday. Perspecta has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Perspecta by 209.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 172,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 116,614 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Perspecta by 62.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Perspecta in the third quarter valued at about $999,000.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Curtis bought 2,500 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

