Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Decreased by Taglich Brothers (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Taglich Brothers has a “Buy” rating and a $32.50 price target on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of APT stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 3,917.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

