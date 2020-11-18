Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Co. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Goodrich Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

GDP stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.