Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Raised by Piper Sandler

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $43.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $52.74.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen bought 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 132,503 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,277,300 shares in the company, valued at $102,655,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 138,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,687 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $355,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

