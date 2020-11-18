Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Invitae Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Invitae in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). William Blair also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

NVTA stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.15. Invitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 23,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $777,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $25,131.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,427 shares of company stock valued at $988,898. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

