Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stelco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40.

Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.

