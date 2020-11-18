Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for MasterCraft Boat in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 6.62%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

