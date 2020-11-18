QLC Chain (QLC) Price Down 10.4% This Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $183,898.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Kucoin, Binance and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00025907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00154981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.00896499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00204575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002123 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00369075 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Bitbns, Coinnest, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

