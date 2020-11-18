Qredit (XQR) Market Cap Hits $222,606.50

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Qredit has a market capitalization of $222,606.50 and $2,417.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002000 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001225 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

