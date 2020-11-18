Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in HubSpot by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jyske Bank boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $355.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $395.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -196.50 and a beta of 1.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,060 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total transaction of $304,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,700.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,635,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,176 shares of company stock worth $7,666,784. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

