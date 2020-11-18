Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 8,964 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,964 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. UBS Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average is $101.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,295,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,275 shares of company stock worth $15,649,760. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

