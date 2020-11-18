Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 2,298 Shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after buying an additional 374,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 416,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after buying an additional 46,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius assumed coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,169,902. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

WAB stock opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46. Wabtec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

