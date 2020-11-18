Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 4,669 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,669 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 230,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 129.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 229,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after buying an additional 129,007 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.45.

PANW opened at $278.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $279.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

