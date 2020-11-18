Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $197.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.33. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $197.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 5,000 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,209 shares of company stock worth $53,719,626. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

