Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. FMR LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dollar General by 313.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 195.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,765,000 after purchasing an additional 596,683 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Dollar General by 141.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 881,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 516,031 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dollar General by 85.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after purchasing an additional 502,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

