Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $766,000 Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,436 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,252,000 after buying an additional 139,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 25.6% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,513,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,823,000 after buying an additional 715,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

