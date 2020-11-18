Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 58,564 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,575,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.