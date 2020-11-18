Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Andersons by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 164.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 8.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $723.21 million, a P/E ratio of -313.29 and a beta of 0.76.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

