Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,245,600 shares of company stock valued at $498,887,672 in the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

