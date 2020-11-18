Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,439,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.