Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 7,908 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

