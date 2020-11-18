Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 11,266 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 38.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $138,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 198.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 320,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 212,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

