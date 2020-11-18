Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 59,791 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.