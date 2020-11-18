Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $170.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.38. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $187.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.10.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

