Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Centene by 168.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Centene by 77.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

