Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

QTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

QTNT opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Quotient has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,911,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,374,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Quotient by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quotient by 32.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Quotient by 20.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Quotient during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Quotient by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

