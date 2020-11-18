Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.17

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 20257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRTEA. Citigroup raised their target price on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.