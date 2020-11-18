Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Up 77.4% in October

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 948,000 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the October 15th total of 534,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. Radware has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Radware’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Radware by 33.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Radware by 71.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Radware in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

