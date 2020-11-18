Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.69

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 1921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,367,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the third quarter worth about $4,128,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,828,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145,634 shares during the last quarter.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

