Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. Rathbone Brothers has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

