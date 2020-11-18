Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. Rathbone Brothers has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $20.35.
Rathbone Brothers Company Profile
