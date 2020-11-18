Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMV in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on IMV in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of IMV from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Shares of NYSE:IMV opened at $3.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in IMV during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,760,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the third quarter worth $74,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMV by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IMV by 4,036.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in IMV by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

