Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Raymond James worth $1,049,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,613,000 after acquiring an additional 708,196 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,113,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,988,000 after buying an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,733,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,246,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent Interntional Corp MA boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 28.9% during the second quarter. Advent Interntional Corp MA now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,720,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Raymond James stock opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

