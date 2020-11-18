RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Posts Earnings Results

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%.
RCMT stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
About RCM Technologies
