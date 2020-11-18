Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for bluebird bio (BLUE)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2020 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – bluebird bio is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2020 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $81.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $133.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $111.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $108.00.

11/5/2020 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

11/5/2020 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2020 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

11/5/2020 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $118.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/19/2020 – bluebird bio is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2020 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/22/2020 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82.

Get bluebird bio Inc alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,205 shares of company stock worth $67,695. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in bluebird bio by 14.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $2,320,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,409,000 after buying an additional 65,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.