Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for I-Mab (IMAB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) recently:
- 11/10/2020 – I-Mab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “
- 11/7/2020 – I-Mab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “
- 11/5/2020 – I-Mab was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/29/2020 – I-Mab was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/14/2020 – I-Mab was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of IMAB stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter worth $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.