Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for I-Mab (IMAB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) recently:

11/10/2020 – I-Mab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

11/7/2020 – I-Mab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

11/5/2020 – I-Mab was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2020 – I-Mab was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/14/2020 – I-Mab was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter worth $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

