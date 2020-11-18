Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at KeyCorp

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBC. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

RBC stock opened at $119.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 104.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 369.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

