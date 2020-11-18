Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.37

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.37 and last traded at $118.37, with a volume of 2041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.25.

RBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,248,000 after acquiring an additional 662,708 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 44.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after acquiring an additional 260,720 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth $12,496,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 484.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2,489.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 101,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 97,841 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

