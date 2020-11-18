Rentberry (BERRY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Rentberry has a market cap of $122,938.57 and approximately $11.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00074327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00399263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.43 or 0.02831834 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00026431 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.