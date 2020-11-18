Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at $34,149,958.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

