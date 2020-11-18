Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Republic Services worth $28,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Republic Services by 17.2% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 59.2% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.20.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus increased their price target on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.