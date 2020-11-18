Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) in a report released on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.
Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.
In related news, Director Roberto Bellini purchased 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.05 per share, with a total value of C$129,591.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 630,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,921,185.05.
BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) Company Profile
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.
Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.