Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) in a report released on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of BLU stock opened at C$3.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.84. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$16.68. The stock has a market cap of $245.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.90.

In related news, Director Roberto Bellini purchased 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.05 per share, with a total value of C$129,591.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 630,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,921,185.05.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

