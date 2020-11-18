Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

