Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CGI Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CGI in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. CGI’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.02.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $70.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. CGI has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in CGI by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 5.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

