Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$16.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of C$10.53 and a 52 week high of C$25.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.29.

About CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

