Research Analysts Offer Predictions for S&W Seed’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for S&W Seed in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). B. Riley also issued estimates for S&W Seed’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.98.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 24.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of S&W Seed worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

