Research Analysts Set Expectations for MorphoSys AG’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEARCA:MOR)

MorphoSys AG (NYSEARCA:MOR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MorphoSys in a research note issued on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.