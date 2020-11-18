Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Resonate Blends stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Resonate Blends has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10.

Resonate Blends Company Profile

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns, as well as events, deals, and messages on their cell phone via SMS messaging to gyms, bars, boutiques, dentists, salons, restaurants, investor relations firms, real estate agents, and digital marketing agencies.

