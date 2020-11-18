Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Resonate Blends stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Resonate Blends has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10.
Resonate Blends Company Profile
