Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexnord from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.