Richard Jones Purchases 26,929 Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) (LON:PCTN) Stock

Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) (LON:PCTN) insider Richard Jones purchased 26,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,658.17 ($25,683.52).

Richard Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Richard Jones acquired 13,424 shares of Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,799.52 ($12,803.14).

LON PCTN opened at GBX 75.90 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $343.90 million and a PE ratio of 18.51. Picton Property Income Limited has a one year low of GBX 49.70 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 108.20 ($1.41). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L)’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L)’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

About Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.